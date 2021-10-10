Profund Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

