ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

