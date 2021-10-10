ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,167 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

NYSE:APTV opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.94. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

