ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,257,832 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $12.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

