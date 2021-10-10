ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSM. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.15 ($23.71).

PSM stock opened at €15.85 ($18.65) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

