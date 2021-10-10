Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 796,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after purchasing an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

