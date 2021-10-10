PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.04 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

