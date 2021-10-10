Public Mint 24 Hour Volume Reaches $119,787.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $119,787.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars.

