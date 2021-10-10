Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 40,320 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,531 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 105,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 60,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

