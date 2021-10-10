Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 190.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,391,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in InterDigital by 129.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.11 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.