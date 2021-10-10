Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $242.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

