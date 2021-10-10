Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,154,604 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.14 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

