Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,750 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,817.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,884.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,623.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,877.43.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

