Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 400 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.