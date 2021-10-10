Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.89. 1,257,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,483. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

