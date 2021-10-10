Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $321.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.58.

Public Storage stock opened at $299.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

