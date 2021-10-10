Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.