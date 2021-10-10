PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $60.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.31.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

