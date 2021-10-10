Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,481.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

