Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $8,344.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.99 or 0.00019898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00133838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.58 or 0.99918479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.73 or 0.06405797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

