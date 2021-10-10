Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

CME Group stock opened at $201.53 on Friday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

