Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Quanterix alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

QTRX opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.