Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 63.4% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,432,000 after buying an additional 73,498 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 133.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 90,175 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

ATUS stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

