Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $143.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

