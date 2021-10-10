Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 217,421 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,421 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of APA worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in APA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after buying an additional 411,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

