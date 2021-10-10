Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

