Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

