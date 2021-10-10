Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.21, but opened at $144.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Quidel shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 8,776 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

