Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $29.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 940,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,853. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

