Raiden Network Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $47.41 million and $2.48 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00311787 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.