Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.