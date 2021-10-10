Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNTNF stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.