Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.6% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. 3,343,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $90.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

