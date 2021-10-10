RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Holdings Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RMAX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of RMAX opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

