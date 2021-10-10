Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of REPH stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at $1,562,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 371.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 466,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 367,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.