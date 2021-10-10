RedBall Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RBAC)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 6,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,295% compared to the average daily volume of 473 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBAC. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

RBAC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. RedBall Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

