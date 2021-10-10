Redpanda Earth Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $114,334.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars.

