Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 743.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

RF stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

