Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Trading Up 5.4%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 1,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 184,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

RSVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

