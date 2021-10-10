Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

REZI opened at $23.52 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

