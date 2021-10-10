Reviewing Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) & Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Ipsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 878.61 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.39 Ipsen $3.07 billion 2.71 $625.98 million $2.09 11.85

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ipsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lucira Health and Ipsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67 Ipsen 0 6 2 0 2.25

Lucira Health presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.82%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Ipsen.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Ipsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Ipsen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ipsen beats Lucira Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin. The Consumer Healthcare segment include brands such as Smecta, a naturally extracted purified clay for the symptomatic treatment of acute diarrhea; Tanakan, a standardized extract from the leaves of Ginkgo biloba for the treatment of various neurological and neuro-sens or ial disorders; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults an

