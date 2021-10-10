Reviewing Rockley Photonics (RKLY) & Its Competitors

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rockley Photonics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 176.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.65

Rockley Photonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2166 8628 15988 656 2.55

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 145.03%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockley Photonics rivals beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

