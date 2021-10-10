RGM Capital LLC Has $137.12 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,761 shares during the period. Tenable comprises approximately 6.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $137,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 113.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

