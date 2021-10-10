Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.47

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 2165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

