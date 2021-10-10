Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.