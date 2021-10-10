Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce $51.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.22 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $224.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSKD. Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

RSKD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 424,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32. Riskified has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

