Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $751.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

