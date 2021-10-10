Robert Guenthner Sells 1,476 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64.

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $371,117.76.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.