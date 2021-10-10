Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.
RKT opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
