Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

RKT opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

