Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 102641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.04.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.